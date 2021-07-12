Samsung’s Free TV Streaming Service Works on Other Devices Now

For those that didn’t know, Samsung has a free TV streaming service accessible from Samsung Smart TVs, phones, tablets, and more. It’s called Samsung TV Plus, which lets you watch several live TV channels for free. However, now you can enjoy Samsung’s free TV streaming service even if you don’t own a Samsung.

Initially, this service was exclusive to Samsung Smart TVs. Then, last year Samsung added its Galaxy phones and tablets to the supported list. According to Protocol, apparently earlier this year (but under the radar), the company rolled out a web portal and Chromecast support, allowing anyone and everyone to use Samsung TV Plus and watch live TV for free.

Basically, Samsung TV Plus is a free live TV streaming service that’s now available to millions of people, even if you don’t (or no longer) own a Samsung device. The service is available in several countries, including India, and has a wide selection of channels. It’s entirely ad-supported, so you’ll get ads and commercials, but it’s completely free, and you can watch some channels without even logging in.

The service offers more than 140 channels in the US, including CBS News, ABC News Live, Fox News, PBS Kids, Vice, Bloomberg TV+, Vevo, USA Today, and more. Give it a try today if you’re looking for a new free TV streaming service.