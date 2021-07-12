Redbox Launches a Subscription You Don’t Need

DVD rental service Redbox is now offering a new subscription plan called Redbox+. It starts at $9.99 per year and allows you to get up to 12 free one-night rentals. However, the plans have a few limitations, making the service feel a bit clunky and not totally a good deal.

There are two plans available: a 12-movie plan and a 24-movie plan. The 12-movie plan will run you $9.99 a year, and the 24-movie plan costs $19.99 per year. Either plan allows you to keep your disc rentals until midnight local time at no extra charge, giving you three extra hours to enjoy it. That definitely makes movie night a little less stressful!

The 12-movie plan limits you to a single rental per month. If you’re an avid moviegoer, this plan probably isn’t going to keep up with you. The 24-movie plan, however, does not have any time-based restriction, so you can control how often you rent. This plan also has an Extra Night Coverage feature that gives you a free one-night rental for a future visit (within 90 days) if you paid for an extra night. Either plan supports DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K UHD movies.

Both plans do limit these plans to a preset collection of eligible movies. This is a little disappointing, given the other restrictions the plans have. However, there are still plenty of decent choices available like Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong, Raya and The Last Dragon, Get Hard, Promising Young Woman, Minari, Nomadland, Hotel Transylvania 3, Tenet, Mulan, The New Mutants, Fatman, A Quiet Place, Scoob! and The Fate of the Furious.

You’ll need to create an account and sign up for whichever plan you want online to get started. Then, you can browse and select eligible movies online, through the mobile app (Android/iOS), or at the kiosk.

New Movie Subscription Option

