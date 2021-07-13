Verizon’s Call Filter App Will Kill Robocalls Spoofing Your Area Code

Spam and robocalls are a huge problem that isn’t going away anytime soon. And while carriers are now working together to combat the situation, Verizon is taking things a step further with updates to its Call Filter app. Now, Call Filter can block numbers that look similar to yours or with the same area code.

According to Verizon, the new Neighborhood filter tool will be available on both the free and Plus versions of the Call Filter app on most Verizon smartphones. This works by spotting spam numbers that are in the same “neighborhood” as your number. Once you turn on this tool, the filter will prompt you to enter a six-digit prefix and area code similar to your number.

Here's how to activate the new Neighborhood Filter feature on @Verizon Call Filter. It lets you block phone numbers that look almost like yours, but are actually annoying robocalls. You can thank me later. pic.twitter.com/5JuIutHAVT — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) July 12, 2021

As you can see from the video above, Verizon users can head to the “Management” section of the Call Filter app and then select the “Block Filters” option. Once enabled, the app will silence or totally block all calls that fall within the specified neighborhood unless the number is saved in your contacts. Seriously, all carriers should offer something like this.

The Call Filter app is free for all Verizon customers with features like this neighborhood spam blocker. Additionally, you can pay $3 a month per line (or $8 per month for three or more lines) for Call Filter Plus. It offers additional tools like caller name ID, spam lookup, spam risk meters for incoming calls, and a personal blocklist tool.

Download Verizon’s Call Filter app today and kill those pesky robocalls.