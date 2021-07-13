The Google Pixel 4 is $400 Today, Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Buy It

There’s nothing we love more than a good deal or discount, and at a glance, this half-priced Google Pixel 4 fits the bill. But a $400 Pixel 4 isn’t worth buying because the Pixel 4a, which is a much better phone, sells for just $350.

Wait, isn’t the Pixel 4a just a cheap version of the Pixel 4 flagship? That’s correct, but it’s still a better and more affordable phone. The regular Pixel 4 is plagued by weird problems, like a crappy battery life and the gimmicky Motion Sense system. Plus, the Pixel 4 doesn’t have a fingerprint reader, so you’re stuck using its proprietary Face Unlock feature (which is more secure than Android’s Trusted Face feature, but won’t work if your face is obscured and isn’t compatible with many apps).

Google actually discontinued the Pixel 4 early in its lifecycle because public reception (and sales figures) were so lackluster. Plus, the company needed to make room for its Pixel 4a, a handset that addresses all of the Pixel 4’s problems. It has a good battery life, it has a fingerprint reader, and it even has the same primary camera as the flagship Pixel 4.

While the 4a doesn’t have wireless charging or a 90hz display, it’s a far better (and more affordable) phone than the flagship Pixel 4. Google also sells an upgraded Pixel 4a 5G for $500, which offers minor improvements over the standard 4a.