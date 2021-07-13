LEGO Volkswagen T2 Camper Van Set Will Have You Living Your Best Van Life

If you’re looking to embrace the Van life movement without actually living out of a Van, LEGO has you covered. Today, LEGO announced its latest brick-built vehicle, the iconic Volkswagen T2 Camper Van.

Inspired by the real-life Volkswagen Camper, this set comes complete with an overland roof-top tent, retro styling, camping chairs, and more for the full experience. Basically, you’ll be living your best van life while Overlanding in style.

The van has a new retro paint job, and LEGO fans will enjoy the over 2,200 bricks required to complete the build. The vehicle measures over 13-inches long in full, so you’ll want to have enough space on your LEGO shelf to display this masterpiece.

As you can see, LEGO put plenty of detail into this set. The two-tone paint job is brilliant, not to mention all the neat little additions like “peace” and “love” stickers or the spare tire up front. There’s even a little brick surfboard because of course there is.

LEGO confirmed the front steering is fully functional, as is the sliding side door and pop-up roof-top tent. You’ll also love the fabric curtains and fully equipped kitchen with opening cabinets, fridge, sink, and gas stove with a teapot. This has all the West Coast camp vibes one would ever need.

Like many other creations announced recently, the new LEGO Volkswagen T2 Camper Van set will arrive on August 1 and cost $179.