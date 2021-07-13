The TAG Heuer ‘Super Mario’ Wear OS Watch Will Cost You a Lot of Gold Coins

We saw the first teaser of TAG Heuer’s new ‘Super Mario’-themed watch on July 9. While the exciting collaborative effort won’t officially release until July 15, we were able to find out some additional details. Come take a look!

Soon, you’ll be able to keep the iconic video game character on your wrist thanks to this Wear OS watch. It’ll be part of TAG Heuer’s Connected line and feature the character in various poses and animations across multiple watch faces. The watch also features other fun touches that tie in the game’s colors and style, like an M logo on the crown and black leather straps with red rubber.

What’s really fun about the watch is its gamification aspect, which is designed to get users up off the couch and onto their feet. You’ll see Mario pop up, along with other animations from the Mushroom Kingdom, as you hit various steps goals each day. The watch can also switch between four themed faces, like a retro feeling pixelated display, and a simpler one that displays the time with spacey backgrounds featuring 1UP Mushrooms, Green Shells, and Super Stars.

“The inspiration for this collaboration came from our desire to gamify and bring excitement to our new wellness application and Super Mario instantly came to our minds,” says Frédéric Arnault, TAG Heuer CEO. “And it’s not just his international and intergenerational appeal that clinched it. Mario is the ultimate super-active character whose perseverance and tenacity get him out of every situation. The new hero watchface gives life to this iconic character and encourage users to team up with Mario to get out there and be more active. The TAG Heuer Connected is the perfect companion for a connected life and every active person’s best friend. With this Super Mario limited-edition smartwatch, they can add a bit of fun and originality to their activities and wellness.”

Physically, the watch features a 45mm design that’s 13.5mm thick and is water-resistant for 5ATM. The 430mAh battery will last for a full day under normal conditions (20 hours with one hour of activity) or six hours for sports use (with GPS, heart rate monitoring, and music). It can fully charge in an hour and a half, too. The watch brings a heart rate monitor, compass, accelerometer, metrics, and recorded activities to the table as well.

The brand has yet to officially release a price, but rumor has it that it’ll be around $2,100, which is in line with similar watches from the company. TAG Heuer remarked that the watch celebrates “the beginning of a long-term collaboration between the two brands,” so it’s possible that we may see additional collaborations from the two brands sometime in the future.