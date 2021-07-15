Samsung Appliances and HVAC Systems Gain Energy Monitoring Features

A new platform called SmartThings Energy allows you to monitor the power consumption of your Samsung appliances and HVAC system. Nestled within the SmartThings app, SmartThings Energy promises to help you save on your electric bill by offering real-time data, cost estimates, and power-saving suggestions.

Wait, did I just say that SmartThings Energy is a new platform? SmartThings Energy actually debuted in South Korea back in 2019, and at that time, it was the only service to measure the power consumption of appliances through an app. Because SmartThings Energy has been in use for several years, “most” Samsung appliances and HVAC systems support the service, though Samsung hasn’t specified compatible models.

In the above screenshots, which show the SmartThings app before its June 2021 redesign, you can see a few of SmartThings Energy’s key features. Basic energy monitoring information appears in a card on your SmartThings homescreen, while detailed charts and graphs live on a dedicated SmartThings Energy page.

From the SmartThings Energy page, you can view the exact power consumption of each of your Samsung appliances, set energy-saving goals, and read tips on how to lower power consumption (don’t over-pack your fridge, clean your lint trap, etc). You can even turn on notifications to alert you when you’re using too much power.

Samsung will eventually provide the SmartThings Energy API to certified manufacturers, who will then add the feature to their own smart home products and appliances. SmartThings could also provide whole-home energy monitoring if Samsung can partner with electric companies—something that it achieved in Korea just a few weeks ago. Of course, Samsung hasn’t announced plans to partner with U.S. electric companies, and such a feature would have limited availability if implemented.