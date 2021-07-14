Apple Expanding Its “Today at Apple” Classes Beyond Stores to YouTube

Apple recently announced that it is expanding a version of its customer-focused educational Today at Apple series. Now, in addition to the Apple-centric courses being taught at its many retail locations, Apple will offer free creative project videos on its YouTube channel.

The tech giant’s first video shows users how to draw themselves as Peanuts Characters in Apple Pages and is taught by a professional Snoopy Artist. While Apple hasn’t yet released a set schedule for future Today at Apple videos, we do know that they will center around creative projects for art for mediums like photography, drawing, and video.

As you might have noticed, the videos make use of Apple’s array of gadgets—like an iPad and an Apple Pencil—which is to be expected. If you have the same technology at hand, you can easily follow along with the tutorials; if you don’t, you can probably still get the gist of it, but there might be additional tweaks you’ll need to account for in your hardware or software.

Apple has been offering educational classes at its many Apple Store locations since 2001. Though they started primarily as a way to teach customers how to properly use Apple products and bring more foot traffic into its stores, the courses have evolved over the years to include things like Apple Camp and, now, these fun artsy projects on its YouTube channel.

The company also recently announced that it is working on building career-building programs and mentorships that will launch from its stores. The programs, dubbed Creative Studios, are also a part of Today at Apple and will partner up with local nonprofits and professionals to teach various classes to disadvantaged youths. Creative Studios first launched in Beijing and Los Angeles and will expand to Washington D.C., Bangkok, Chicago, and London later in 2021. It also plans to open some of these courses to the public.