Google Store Delists Some Nest Security Cameras, Promises New Models for 2021

The Google Store has removed its listings for the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor, leaving behind a message that promises continued product support and a line of new Nest Cam models later this year. Google has also sold out of Nest Detect sensors and says it will not refill its inventory.

We first heard of Google’s 2021 Nest Cam lineup back in January, when Google sold out of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor. Three months later, Google ran out of the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and reiterated that a new line of Nest Cam models are on the way.

Around the time that Google ran out of its IQ Indoor devices, journalists discovered a Google FCC filing that looks like a wireless video camera. Some people speculate that this camera will feature an optional ADT subscription service, as Google recently purchased a 6.6% stake in the home security company. ADT also provides installation services for some Google smart home products.

We’ve sold out of Nest Cam IQ Indoor. But Nest Cam Indoor is a great alternative. Take a look here. Existing Nest Cam IQ Indoor users will continue to receive ongoing feature support, software fixes, and critical security updates. We will keep investing in new innovations, including a new lineup of security cameras for 2021.

As for Google’s Nest Detect sensors, which track the position of doors and windows—they’re gone. Google says that it won’t replenish its stock, which is a bit odd, as the sensors just went back on sale (after a seven-month break) in March of this year. Perhaps Google is developing new sensors, which would come in handy if Google ends up offering an ADT service package through its smart home products.

Need to buy a smart security camera today? Google still sells the basic versions of its indoor and outdoor cameras, and competitors like Wyze and Eufy offer similar products at attractive prices.