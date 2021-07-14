Amazon Hopes You Like “Art” Enough to Crowdfund These Echo Dots

Amazon has readied its next batch of products that’ll be eligible to gain crowdfunding support through its Build It platform. This time around, there are three unique Echo Dot smart speaker designs up for grabs created in collaboration with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The artsy designs are Amazon’s latest attempt to dress up its 4th gen Echo Dot speakers. You can choose from weird designs like Twigs, a pink and orange abstract design; Midnight Kiss, which has orange, red, and pink lips; and Ikat, a black and white animal print-esque design.

Amazon’s first Build It run featured three more offbeat products—a smart cuckoo clock, a sticky note printer, and a nutrition scale. And like those three, these unique speakers will only enter production if they receive enough customer pre-orders within the limited 30-day period. If you order one but they don’t reach Amazon’s goal, don’t worry—you won’t be charged.Normally, the same speaker in its standard form goes for just $10 less, so this isn’t a horrible price jump for anyone wanting the newer speaker with a fancier design.

Furstenberg has worked on several other tech collaborations, as well, like with Google’s smart glasses frames and 2004’s Samsung SPH-A680 camera phone. On each of these new speaker’s listing, Amazon states that “In celebration of this collaboration, Amazon will donate to Vital Voices—a non-profit chosen by Diane von Furstenberg which invests in women leaders tackling the world’s greatest challenges.” Take a look at Amazon’s Build It page to learn more and to order your limited edition designer Echo Dot today.