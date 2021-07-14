LG’s Rollable OLED R TV Costs Even More Insane Amounts Of Money Than Expected

LG first announced its unnecessarily extra rollable OLED R TV back in April, without listing any specifics of pricing or availability. Finally, LG shared that it will open up the massive TV for pre-orders in August. And as for the price??? You might want to sit down.

The LG Signature OLED R 65″ Class Rollable 4K Smart TV with AI ThinQ retails for $100,000. Yep, you read that right. A hundred grand. It’s safe to say that it won’t be rolling into your local Best Buy anytime soon, but you’ll definitely need to pick up a few for each of your multi-million dollar mansions so you can impress your guests.

The Verge reported seeing an “Add to Cart” button earlier on the product’s website, but that now seems to have disappeared. We imagine that will pop back up around August, though. Still, that price doesn’t get any less shocking the longer you stare at it:

As we first saw at CES a few years ago, where the product made its debut, the 65-inch display can roll itself out automatically, and roll itself back up into its housing cabinet when you’re done watching it. You can also half-unfurl the TV in Line View mode to display photos, show the time, or let you view music controls. But it’s not just a screen you’re paying for—there’s a Dolby Atmos sound system in that cabinet as well.

The futuristic TV boasts support for AirPlay2, HomeKit, and Dolby Vision. It’s also packing an α9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro/Sound Pro, webOS and ThinQ AI with hands-free voice control, AI 4K upscaling, auto low latency mode, variable refresh rate, and can output gaming content in 4K at 120Hz. It’s rated to handle 50,000 rolls and unrolls, so feel free to roll to your heart’s content. So other than its absurd price, the TV has all the features you could want.

Understandably, if this TV isn’t in your price range (or if it just doesn’t interest you), LG’s new 2021 series of QNED Mini LED TVs are a more reasonable alternative. Those TVs offer similar features and functionality to LG’s OLEDs, like vivid colors and deep contrast. Their mini LEDs also use extra-small light diodes to improve local dimming zones. Depending on which size and resolution you want, these QNED TVs range from about $2,000 to $6,500.