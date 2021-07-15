15 More Free Channels Arrive on Plex

Popular media server platform Plex has made it even easier to find something good to watch by adding 15 more channels to its ad-supported streaming TV service. You’ll be able to watch all of them, along with all of the service’s other free content, starting today on its free Live TV feed.

The new channels represent a nice variety in content and even include a few notable options. Here are each of the channels being added, along with the service’s note on which regions they are available in:

USA Today (Global)

USA Today Sportswire (Global)

WildEarth (Global)

AfroLandTV (Global)

MMA TV (Global)

Johnny Carson TV (Global)

The Carol Burnett Show (Global)

Motorvision TV (Spanish, available in the U.S., Latin America, and Spain)

Motorvision TV (Portuguese, available in Brazil)

The Walking Dead Universe (U.S.)

BUZZR (U.S.)

Love Nature en Español (U.S.)

Shout! Factory TV (U.S. and Canada)

Tribeca Channel (U.S. and Canada)

MST3K (U.S. and Canada)

Plex first launched its free TV service in 2020, with over 80 channels to watch and no hardware required. Currently, it offers over 180 free channels on its user-friendly service, including a variety of news channels, sports networks, comedy, and kids’ content. It also offers plenty of movies along with some HD-only channels.

Now, with the addition of these 15 new channels, you’ll have an even wider variety of content to choose from. No matter what you’re in the mood for, it’s time to pop some popcorn, grab a blanket, and settle onto your couch.