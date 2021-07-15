Audi’s Sleek e-Tron GT Electric Car Hits the U.S. for $100k

Audi just launched its first fully electric sedan in the United States. The Audi e-Tron GT is now officially available for $99k, before incentives. Thanks to sharing its electric platform with the Porsche Taycan, Audi’s all-wheel-drive four-seater sedan can go from 0-60 in 3.1 seconds.

Not to be confused with the E-Tron SUV, this is Audi’s first fully-electric sedan. And while it might have four doors, this is no doubt a sportscar.

The base model packs 522 horsepower with a 0-60mph speed of 3.9 seconds. Suppose you spend a little more on the RS model, which gets you 590 horses and the 3.1-second time mentioned earlier. The car has a top speed of 155mph, fast charging, and a carbon-fiber roof.

When you see the e-Tron GT, you’ll notice how it strikes a perfect balance between sporty and luxury. The higher-end RS model has 20-inch wheels, a carbon-fiber roof, e-torque vectoring, heated seats, a B&O surround sound system, and more.

The base model e-Tron GT starts at $99k, but to get the most power and luxury the RS runs $139,000 while still getting an estimated 232 miles per charge.

This is just one of many new electric vehicles on the way from Bentley, Audi, and Volkswagen, who are all working together to take on Tesla and EVs in general. Volkswagen plans to offer around 1.5 million electric vehicles by the end of 2025 and even make its own processors for self-driving electric vehicles in the VW and Audi lineup.

If you have $100k to spare, you can buy Audi’s sleek new e-Tron GT sedan luxury sports car or get LG’s new rollable TV.

