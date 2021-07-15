Mophie’s New 3-in-1 Apple Charger Has MAGSAFE!

Mobile accessories company Mophie just unveiled its latest addition to its product line—a 3-in-1 Wireless Stand Charger with MagSafe! It can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods or AirPods Pro, and is a perfect fit for your nightstand, home office, or kitchen counter.

All you need to do is simply drop each device on its designated spot, and the built-in magnetic positioning will help it align with the charger and start charging immediately. You’ll need to bring your own Apple MagSafe Charger, though, as it’s not included.

The stylish charger supports 15W fast wireless charging, and can wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 at the fastest speed possible. It also allows you to place the phone on the charger in either a portrait or landscape position, which is perfect if you need to keep using it for chats, gaming, or video calls while it charges. Plus, it’s tilted at just the right angle for comfortably watching videos or checking notifications.

With the stand’s integrated magnetic charger, it’ll hold your Apple Watch at just the right angle, allowing you to take advantage of the watch’s Nightstand Mode. This lets it double as a bedside clock, and shows important information like the time, date, charge level, and even any alarms you have set.

When you purchase the stand, it comes with a two-year warranty, protecting it against material defects and workmanship under normal use from the date of purchase. Mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Stand for MagSafe Charger is available now on Mophie’s site as well as through Apple’s site and retail stores for $89.95.