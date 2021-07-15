Amazon Begins Adding AirPlay and HomeKit Support to Fire TV Devices

Amazon is currently rolling out Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for 2020 Toshiba and Insignia 4K UHD Fire TVs. Support for the AirPlay and HomeKit protocols will eventually find its way to other Fire TV products, though Amazon’s press release does not mention Fire TV sticks or set-top boxes.

For Apple users, this is a very big deal. AirPlay allows you to stream videos or photos from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your Fire TV, while HomeKit lets you control your Fire TV using Siri or your Apple device’s Home app. No more Alexa!

This update also comes as a bit of a surprise, given that Amazon once banned Apple TV (and other streaming devices) from its marketplace. Also, the Fire TV platform still lacks Google Assistant and Chromecast support—the Android equivalents of HomeKit and AirPlay.

Amazon says that AirPlay is automatically enabled on compatible Fire TVs. But to use these TVs with HomeKit, you need to register them as HomeKit accessories. Open the Settings menu on your TV, go to Display and Sounds, and choose the HomeKit option. The TV will then guide you through the HomeKit registration process. (Keep in mind that this update may take a day or two to reach your TV.)

Source: Amazon via The Verge