LEGO Reveals the ‘Star Wars’ Republic Gunship and Wow, It Looks Awesome

LEGO has really outdone itself with its latest set. The company just revealed the impressive Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Republic Gunship. The enormous set includes 3,292 pieces and is sure to be an instant hit with Star Wars fans and serious LEGO enthusiasts alike.

The fan-favorite set received over 30,000 votes on the LEGO Ideas site. It ships with Minifigures of Mace Windu and a Clone Trooper Commander, a display stand, and an information plaque. LEGO added the Galactic Republic logo to the side, as well. The ship was featured in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and is an excellent way to round out the company’s catalog of roughly 150 sets from that universe.

Once built, the heavy-duty ship will surely make for an eye-catching display piece, thanks to its approximately 2.5-foot wingspan. Just like it does on the big screen, this ship also has free-swinging doors on either side. The set also has a LEGO Technic frame incorporated to add a little extra support, but it’s completely hidden by the exterior panels.

Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Creative Lead of LEGO Star Wars at the LEGO Group, stated, “Our fans are always coming up with concepts and ideas for the LEGO Star Wars range—so it was great to give them the opportunity to deliver a quality design, and the set that Hans has crafted is a triumph, particularly the size. We knew our fans would want to display this model but we didn’t want to compromise on the scale versus the ability to exhibit it. I can’t wait to see how the fans incorporate the set into their Star Wars collections.”

You’ll be able to snag the set for yourself starting on August 1. The magnificent gunship will retail for $349.99.