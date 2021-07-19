Klipsch Launches Its First Dolby Atmos Soundbars

Klipsch just launched its first Dolby Atmos soundbars; the Cinema 1200 and the Cinema 800. The new speakers feature 8K HDMI passthrough, smart assistant support, wood paneling, and of course, eye-popping price tags.

We first caught wind of a Klipsch Dolby Atmos soundbar at CES 2019, but the product (called Bar 54A) never came to life. That said, the new Cinema 1200 and 800 seem to build on the Bar 54A’s features and design. They also resemble the Cinema 600 and 400 soundbars released earlier this year.

Both the Cinema 1200 and Cinema 800 are Wi-Fi connected with support for Google Assistant, Alexa, and Spotify Connect. They feature Dolby Atmos decoding, an HDMI-eARC port for 8K video passthrough with Dolby Vision, plus two additional HDMI ports for external devices.

Though, of course, the soundbars aren’t identical. The Cinema 1200 is larger than the Cinema 800 and includes a pair of wireless surround speakers. Plus, the Cinema 800 doesn’t offer true Dolby Atmos playback, as it doesn’t come with height speakers (but you can pair it with Klipsch Surround 3 speakers).

Klipsch Cinema 1200 Soundbar ($1,500) 5.1.4-channel system (1,200 watts) 54-inch soundbar 12-inch wireless subwoofer Two wireless surround speakers

Klipsch Cinema 800 Soundbar ($800) 3.1-channel speaker system 48-inch soundbar 10-inch wireless subwoofer Pairs with Surround 3 speakers



You can order the Klipsch Cinema 1200 or 800 now on the company’s webstore. If you don’t need Dolby Atmos support, consider buying the cheaper Cinema 600 and 400 soundbar, or read our review for a $150 Vizio soundbar.

