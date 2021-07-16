Elgato’s Latest Streaming Hardware Includes The Least Annoying Webcam Ever

As a brand, Elgato is inseparable from game streaming and content creation. The company’s capture cards and live production controllers are essential to any professional-grade setup, but as a whole, Elgato’s catalog is in need of a refresh. That’s why Elgato has just announced a ton of new products, including an upgraded Stream Deck MK.2 and a webcam that doesn’t have a mind of its own.

The new Stream Deck MK.2 was overshadowed by yesterday’s Steam Deck announcement (names are hard), so let’s cover it first. Like the original Stream Deck, the MK.2 features 15 programmable buttons with customizable icons. But it also works with interchangeable faceplates (which Elgato sells for $10 a pop), features a detachable kickstand, and finally, comes with a detachable USB cable.

But the upgraded Stream Deck isn’t as impressive as Elgato’s Facecam, a fixed-focus webcam optimized for streaming. It features a Sony Starvis CMOS sensor for 1080p 60 FPS video, plus an eight-element prime lens with an f/2.4 aperture, 24mm full-frame equivalent focal length, and a comfortable 82-degree FOV. (Elgato brags that the Facecam lens is all glass while other brands use plastic.)

These specs, plus tweakable picture settings, should ensure a clean and bright video feed in low-light environments. Of course, the fixed-focus lens may be the most useful feature to streamers, as it won’t try to automatically autofocus every two seconds—an unnecessary annoyance when you’re sitting in one place. The only drawback here is that, at $200, the 1080p resolution is a bit underwhelming, and the Facecam doesn’t have a built-in mic.

The last big product announced by Elgato is the Wave XLR, a very simple audio interface intended for use with a single microphone. It’s a bit expensive at $160, though the straightforward controls, built-in audio filters, and automatic volume input adjustment (to prevent clipping) are great for streamers who don’t have time to fiddle with knobs or learn over-complicated audio hardware. Headphone monitoring and phantom power also make an appearance, along with a cross-fade tool to let you slide between microphone and computer audio.

Finally, there’s the smaller products. Elgato just launched a microphone arm that clamps to your desk (plus a low-profile variant), a wall mount for cameras and other tripod-compatible products, and an extension kit for your Elgato Light Strip. These accessories are more affordable than you might expect, so I suggest that you take a minute to check them out.

