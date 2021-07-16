The Latest Google Search Privacy Feature Arrives On iOS Before Android

Earlier this year at Google’s annual developer event, the company announced some useful new Google Search privacy features, and they’re finally available for those on iOS. Starting today, Google is adding a “Delete last 15 min” option to the Google app to help you quickly erase anything from the previous 15 minutes.

While the feature got announced in May and select iOS users saw the option on phones immediately, today it’s finally available to everyone. Unfortunately, the announcement confirmed that Android users would have to wait until later this year to get it.

When you search for something on Google, whether it’s a gift for a family member, or something else, that data is saved and likely added to your profile for ad-targeting and such. Obviously, depending on the situation, you might not want that to happen. Plus, now it’s in your history. This way, you can easily tap two buttons on your phone and delete it forever.

iOS users can find it by opening the Google app, tapping on their profile photo, and then looking for the “Delete last 15 minutes” option. We expect the feature to look and work the same when it arrives for Android later.

Additionally, Google Search web users can now use a new “auto-delete” option that lets people choose to automatically and continuously delete their search history. Users can auto-delete Web & App Activity from an account after 3, 18, or 36 months.