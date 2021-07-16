Smart Jumps From Tiny Electric Vehicles to Something Roomier

Smart is best known for its tiny electric vehicles, but the company is now working on a compact eSUV. We’re now getting our first glimpse at Smart’s largest car yet, though we still don’t know its name, price, or exact size.

People across the globe, and especially U.S. drivers, are buying more SUVs and crossovers than they used to. It’s a significant change to the auto industry, which once relied on sedans to drive sales. Automakers are adapting to this new trend the only way they know how—by selling more SUVs at competitive prices.

While we don’t know big Smart’s eSUV will be, concept images show that it’s a bit more compact than the average 7-passenger vehicle. This smaller size may appeal to drivers outside the U.S., and hopefully keep the car as affordable and efficient as possible.

Smart will show off its first official eSUV at Munich’s IAA Mobility show this September. The manufacturer’s parent company, Mercedes-Benz, will also make an appearance.