Don’t Park Your Chevy Bolt Inside Where It Might Burn Down Your Home

If you own a 2017 to 2019 Chevrolet Bolt, you shouldn’t park it inside a garage or near your home after charging it. That warning came after two recent vehicle fires in the last few weeks. The recall notice applies to 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt EV, with 50,000 in the U.S.

GM says it sent out the warning out of an “abundance of caution,” and it goes so far as to suggest you shouldn’t charge your vehicle overnight. Overnight charging is a common practice with EVs, as they take longer to charge than it does to fill up a gas tank.

The worrying part here is that the two Bolts that caught on fire were already part of a previous recall due to the same issue. It appears that GM’s previous fix didn’t work. It’s also concerning because the 2017 to 2019 models use the same LG Chem battery cells found in Hyundai EVs, which also have a recall due to fires.

GM already created a diagnostic tool designed to prevent this very issue, but for now, it’s standard only to the 2022 and 2023 Bolt and will come to the older models later. It seems sooner might be better than later.