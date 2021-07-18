Ford Made a Nasty Perfume That Smells Like a Gas Station

In a survey paid for by Ford, the motor company found that 70% of drivers upgrading to an electric vehicle will miss the smell of gasoline. Ford also discovered that gasoline is a more popular scent than wine or cheese. So screw it, here’s Mach-Eau GT, a perfume that smells like the co-worker who came in after spilling gas on their pants.

Ford showed off the fragrance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a yearly gathering of “petrolheads” (Ford’s word, not mine) from across the world. Everybody’s favorite American motor company commissioned this … “fragrance” to get people excited for its Mustang Mach-E GT, an all-electric vehicle that doesn’t smell like gasoline and looks less like a Mustang than you might expect (although it does look nice).

Anyways, Mach-Eau GT came to life at the hands of Pia Long, an Associate Perfumer in the British Society of Perfumers (Ford got ahold of Long through the Olfiction company). She mixed chemicals that are emitted from car interiors, engines, and gasoline with more traditional fragrances, like sandalwood and geranium, to give off a dreamy gas station vibe. An unnamed “animal element” was also added to the mix to give the impression of wild horses—perfume is freaky, man.

Here’s the good news for all you level-headed people out there; Ford will never sell Mach-Eau GT. Those who want to smell like a spilled gas can will have to do it the old fashioned way, or wait for Bath and Body Works to go completely off the rails with its smell-alike products.