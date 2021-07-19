Android TV Gets a Universal Watchlist and Updated Discover Tab in Latest Update

The Chromecast with Google TV’s universal watchlist and “Improve Your Recommendations” tool are finally making their way to Android TV devices through the latest update. But there’s a catch—trailers will now play automatically when you look at details for a show or movie.

Android TV’s new universal watchlist can keep track of the shows and movies you want to watch across all streaming services. But you need to add content to your universal watchlist from your Discover tab, or from the Details screen that appears when you search for a title through Assistant.

To add a show or movie to your universal watchlist, simply long-press it on your Discover tab. You can also press the “add to watchlist” button from a show or movie’s Details screen. Unfortunately, you cannot add a show to your universal watchlist while in an app like Hulu or Netflix.

But what if your Discover tab sucks? Then you should start using the “Improve Your Recommendations” tool that’s now available on Android TV. This tool, which debuted on the Chromecast in December 2020, allows you to shape your Discover recommendations by telling Android TV what you like and dislike.

To use “Improve Your Recommendations,” go to Settings and open Device Preferences. Then click Home Screen and select Content Preferences. (Boy, it would be nice if Google didn’t hide this feature in Settings.)

And then there are the “immersive” trailers that now autoplay whenever you access a title’s Details through the Discover tab or Google Assistant. If you want to turn off these trailers, go to Settings, open your Device Preferences, go to Home Screen, and hit the toggle to disable video previews. (Keep in mind that this won’t turn off autoplaying trailers in apps like Netflix, though you can disable Netflix previews from the service’s website.)

Google says that this Android TV update is rolling out now. It should reach your Android TV device by the end of the week.