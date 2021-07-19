Upcoming Bose QuietComfort Headphones Finally Ditch the Micro-USB Port

Five years after their release, the Bose QC35s are still some of the best wireless noise canceling headphones available today. But they’re starting to show their age, especially when it’s time to use the Micro-USB charging port—yuck! Thankfully, a new FCC filing shows that Bose is preparing to release the QC45, its latest iteration in the QuietComfort series.

First noticed by German website WinFuture, the FCC filing includes two photos of Bose’s upcoming QC45 headphones in a new beige colorway. While the QC45s shown in this photo look almost identical to the older QC35 headphones, they clearly feature a USB-C charging port. The QC45s also feature an extra set of microphone (or possibly sound pressure) holes on each earcup, likely for improved ANC or call quality. (Just to clarify, the QC35s also feature these holes, but not on both sides of the earcup.)

Unfortunately, this FCC filing only exists to prove that the QC45 headphones follow RF regulations. The documentation that Bose provided to the FCC doesn’t go into specs, so we don’t know any top-secret QC45 details.

But we can make a few inferences. The old QC35s still use Bluetooth 4.1, and because QuietComfort is a “premium” line, the upcoming model probably uses Bluetooth 5.2. Upgraded noise canceling tech should also find their way to the QC45, although improvements may be marginal, as the QC35 headphones’ ANC features still feel very up to date.

We don’t know when Bose plans to announce or launch the QC45 headphones, and pricing is a total mystery. Of course, the QC45s could make a great upgrade if you’re currently using the older QC35s, and their traditional design (no touch controls) makes them a great alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM4s or the Bose NC700s (it’s worth mentioning that the AirPods Max don’t use touch controls either).