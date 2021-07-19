Warby Parker’s Vision App Might Let You Skip the Optometrist

No one loves going to the optometrist, and Warby Parker’s new vision app might save you from having to make routine visits just to update your basic prescription. It only takes a few moments to use, and you’ll take the test using your current glasses or contact lenses.

Warby Parker’s new app, Virtual Vision Test, is really just an updated version of its Prescription Check app. To use it, all you need to do is prop your phone up then go stand 10 feet away. From there, the app will take you through the “can you read this” tests you’re already familiar with.

Virtual Vision Test is currently only available for iOS, as it needs the operating system’s Vision Framework to properly gauge your distance from the phone. Warby Parker is open to making a vision for Android in the future but will need a Vision Framework equivalent in order to work.

Once you’ve completed the test, you’ll still have to wait a little bit to get the results, as a licensed optometrist still needs to review them to confirm. If you struggle to perform the test, expect Warby Parker to prompt you to skip its app and head into an eye doctor for a formal test. For those that do complete the app’s test, expect results within about two days, however, and from there, you’ll only need to fork over $15 to renew your prescription.

Such an app makes sense, given that Warby Parker also sells eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contacts. You aren’t required to buy their products if you choose to use the app, but it might come in handy if you don’t live near an optometrist or still don’t want to visit stores in person if you don’t have to.