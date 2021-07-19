Cheap Fire Tablets Will Soon Be Great Game Emulators

Fans of RetroArch, the popular open-source front-end for emulators, will be thrilled to hear that it’s officially arrived on Amazon’s Appstore. Users can now easily emulate games on Fire tablets without having to sideload the RetroArch APK or install a custom ROM with Google Play Store services.

The developers behind RetroArch, Libretro, made the formal announcement in a recent blog post, and mentioned that it “will work best with a gamepad.” Of course, you can opt to use it on your Fire TV, as well.

Amazon lists the minimum OS requirement as Android 4.1, so you’ll most likely be able to run it on super old Fire HD tablets. That makes for an inexpensive setup if you’re trying to create a retro gaming station on a budget. You should note, however, that many Fire devices (especially older versions) use entry-level hardware that isn’t designed for gaming, so your gaming experience may not be the smoothest.

RetroArch is available on all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android. You can even find it on older gaming consoles—like the Xbox 360, Wii U, and PlayStation 3. Of course, this also means that RetroArch will most likely become available to Windows 11 users once that new OS becomes available later this year.

With robust cross-platform support, and the formal addition of the Amazon Appstore, setting RetroArch up on all of your favorite devices just got even easier.

Amazon Appstore Download

Download RetroArch Want to run RetroArch on your Fire devices? Download it now from the Amazon Appstore. Download Now