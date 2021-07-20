ASUS Launches Two Overpowered Chromebooks with 11th Gen Intel Chips

Months after appearing at CES 2021, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 and ASUS Chromebook CX9 have finally made their way to ASUS’ webstore. Powered by the latest 11th gen Intel Core processors with Iris X graphics and a ton of RAM, these Chromebooks are overpowered enough to replace your aging Pixelbook.

Both new Chromebooks boast “military-grade” US MIL-STD 810H build quality for shock resistance and other durability factors. They can be configured with a maximum Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and speedy 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Also, both designs sport two TB4 USB-C ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI jack, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

The main difference between these laptops is the form factor. The Chromebook CX9 has a standard clamshell design with a 14-inch 1080p display (a UHD model is coming later this year) with USI stylus support, though a stylus is not included. It also features a virtual Numpad within its trackpad.

The Chromebook Flip CX5 sports a 2-in-1 design, plus a 15.6-inch 1080p display and integrated USI stylus. It may be a better option for students than the CX9 thanks to its versatility, though of course, it’s a bit expensive.

ASUS’ new Chromebook CX9 starts at just $750 for a Core i3 model, though the purchase page lists the laptop as “currently unavailable.” The Chromebook Flip CX5 starts at an eye-popping $1,050, though it doesn’t appear to be on the ASUS webstore just yet—perhaps ASUS is having some trouble on its end.

