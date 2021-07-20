Roku is the Best Smart TV Platform for Streaming the Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner, and Roku users have the best seat in town for the show! NBCUniversal and Roku have partnered up to bring the platform thousands of hours of Olympic game coverage along with additional exclusive content.

Now, Roku users will have access to NBCU’s 5,500 hours of Summer Games streaming coverage right from their home screen. Not enough Olympics for you? You’ll also get various in-depth coverage from Tokyo, Japan starting July 20 and running through August 8.

“As this is Peacock’s first Olympics, we saw a great opportunity to bring the games to life across the Roku platform,” stated Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “This experience on Roku makes NBC Olympics content unmissable for streamers.”

“Streaming has fundamentally changed the way we come together for news, sports and entertainment today and nothing combines these moments together better and on a bigger scale than the Olympics,” said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Partnerships, Roku. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with NBCUniversal to develop a unique, dedicated destination for streamers to experience all of the excitement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Roku users now get a fun dedicated Tokyo Olympics-themed experience on the left-side menu of Roku’s home screen, which is available on supported devices. There will even be a clock counting down the minutes until the Opening Ceremony, along with access to various free Olympics-related content and an informational video on how to watch the Games on a Roku device. Once the Games begin, the countdown clock will be replaced by a medal tracker. Users will see a quick digest with highlights and replays and watch live events through NBC Sports.