Sling TV’s New UI Officially Launches on Fire TV Devices

Sling TV’s redesigned app is now live on all Fire TV devices. With an improved grid guide, more personalization features, and an easy-to-navigate interface, the new app is a major improvement over the aging Sling UI still used on Roku, Android TV, and other streaming hardware.

We first heard about Sling’s redesigned app in May, when it rolled out to select Fire TV users in a beta program. The biggest change in this new app, aside from a dark paint job that’s easy on the eyes, is a new navigation bar on the left side of the screen. This bar replaces the top navigation menu that used to be on Sling TV and has a dedicated DVR tab—no more digging around for that DVR menu.

The grid guide is also greatly improved, with descriptions for every channel, larger text, and a Favorites button to help you quickly find channels that you care about (Favorites debuted on Apple TV, which is still using the old app). A new top bar for the channel guide allows you to access categories like Sports and Recents, replacing the old and annoying Filter button.

Fire TV users can enjoy the new Sling app now. It will arrive on Roku later this summer and eventually find its way to both Apple TV and Android TV devices.