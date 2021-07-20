New Chromecast Bundle Comes with 3 Months of HBO Max

If you’re looking to buy a streaming stick, try cashing in on the latest Chromecast with Google TV bundle. For just $65, you get a Chromecast with three months of HBO Max for free. The Chromecast usually costs $50, and HBO Max’s ad-free plan costs $15 a month, meaning that you could save a total of $30 with this deal.

We rated the Chromecast with Google TV an 8/10 in a review late last year. It’s one of the best streaming sticks around thanks to its low cost, personalization features, clean interface, and reliable performance. Plus, it integrates perfectly with YouTube TV and Google Assistant—two major perks for those who are deep in the Google ecosystem.

While this bundle isn’t as good as the $90 Chromecast with 6 months of Netflix deal, it’s worth the money if you’re a fan of HBO Max’s killer library of shows and movies. Since its launch, HBO Max has managed to offer the full Looney Tunes and Studio Ghibli libraries, plus Lovecraft Country, Euphoria, and other smash hits.

You can check out all of Google’s Chromecast bundles on the company’s webstore. Keep in mind that the 3-month HBO Max deal only works if you’re opening a new HBO Max account—of course, you can probably skirt your way around that requirement by using a different email address and payment method. (You didn’t hear it from me.)

Chromecast w/ Google TV HBO Max Bundle Spend an extra $15 on the Chromecast with Google TV, get 3 months of HBO Max for free!