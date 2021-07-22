Oh Snap, Satechi’s New GaN Chargers Have Multiple High-Speed Ports

You’ve probably heard of GaN chargers, the super-compact charging bricks that use Gallium Nitride components to reach incredibly high charging speeds. Most GaN chargers have just one or two ports, but Satechi just launched 66-watt and 108-watt power bricks with three USB-C ports—perfect for people with several power-hungry devices.

For just $55, the Satechi 66-watt GaN charger seems tailored to those with a MacBook Air and iPad. It can charge two devices at 30 watts each, or charge three devices in a 30W/18W/18W configuration. For reference, the M1 MacBook Air can hit a maximum charging speed of 45 watts but comes packaged with an adequate 30-watt power brick.

Satechi’s 108-watt GaN charger costs a bit more at $75, but it’s a perfect option for those who own a MacBook Pro and iPad Pro (or any other power-hungry devices). It can charge two devices simultaneously at 60 watts and 45 watts (or 88W/20W), or power three devices in a 45W/30W/30W, 58W/30W/20W, or 65W/20W/20W configuration.

Along with its multi-port chargers, Satechi has also released a single-port 100-watt GaN charger. This may be the perfect device for those who only need to power a laptop, especially as laptop charging speeds increase year by year.

You can order Satechi’s new 66-watt and 108-watt power bricks for $55 and $75, respectively. The single-port 100-watt charger costs just $70, of course, I suggest dropping an extra $5 for the 108-watt model since it has three ports.

