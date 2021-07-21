Google Extends Pixel 4 XL Warranty by Another Year for Select Problems

If you have a Pixel 4 XL with power or charging problems, we have some good news. Google is extending the repairs and warranty program for its XL phone by an extra year. However, the extension is for specific regions and only applies to select problems with the phone.

According to a support page post by Google, those eligible can receive a free repair for up to a year after the original warranty expires. How do you know if the extension covers you? Google says it’s for owners with “certain power-related issues.”

It looks like Google has acknowledged a handful of Pixel 4 XL problems and will potentially offer fixes for these issues:

A Pixel 4 XL that can’t be powered on

The Pixel 4 XL restarts or shuts down randomly without any user action

Charging problems with the power adapter

Wireless charging issues

The battery on a Pixel 4 XL is draining “significantly faster than earlier in its use.”

Pixel 4 XLs bought in the United States, Singapore, Canada, Japan, and Taiwan are covered and get this extra year. If your Pixel 4 XL is from Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, or the UK, it isn’t covered by this extension, as it came with a two-year warranty out of the box instead of only one year.

Keep in mind that the warranty does not cover other repairs or issues. Additionally, if your phone has other problems, like a broken display preventing a technician from fixing other aspects, you’ll have to pay for that fix first before getting the free warranty fix.

Pixel 4 XL owners can bring their device to a nearby uBreakiFix store to see if it qualifies for the extended warranty or start the process with Google.