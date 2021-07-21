EVs to Have More Charging Options Later This Year Thanks to Tesla

Electric vehicle owners that don’t drive a Tesla received some good news this week. That’s because later this year, Tesla will be opening up its expansive Supercharging network to other EVs, giving you more options to top off while driving. On the flip side, Tesla’s Superchargers will be even more overcrowded as a result.

The company’s CEO Elon Musk confirmed the news over on Twitter, stating, “we’re making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year.” Unfortunately, we don’t have too many other details aside from the fact that this will happen gradually. Musk further went on to Tweet that it’ll be only for select areas at first, but “over time, all countries” will have access.

The electric-car maker’s fast-charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge. Depending on where you live, these charging stations are either extremely crowded or widely accessible, with plenty of open spots. So while it’ll cause overcrowding in some regions when you try to charge your Tesla Model S Plaid, it’ll be helpful for the overall EV market in other areas.

It’s worth noting that Tesla’s Supercharging stations in North America have a proprietary plug designed to be slim and work for low and high-power charging. Musk claims the company created its own connector as there was no standard back then. As a result, we’re not sure if Tesla will be adopting CCS Combo 1 plugs at Superchargers or doing something else moving forward.

Either way, this is good news for the broader EV segment, as it gives owners more ways to charge on road trips and during daily driving.