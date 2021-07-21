Verizon’s Fios Mix & Match Upgrade Covers Your Whole Home

If you aren’t the only person in your house that’s working from home, you know how difficult it can be to find a quiet spot to work in that still has a solid internet connection. Now, with Verizon’s new Mix & Match on Fios plans, you’ll be covered.

The new plans launch Thursday, July 22, offering customers Whole-Home Wi-Fi, a feature included in Fios Gigabit Connection plans that use extenders to boost your signal. Verizon is also making its Fios TV app available on Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K, and Amazon Fire TV for both new and existing customers with a Fios TV One box.

With Mix & Match, there are no annual contracts, no data caps, and no extra fees. This is perfect for anyone not wanting to be locked into a contract (say, for those in apartments), as well as those with multiple roommates or family members needing lots of bandwidth for work, school, or streaming.

Now, Verizon has sweetened the deal by throwing in Whole-Home Wi-Fi to boost signals for total in-home coverage, increasing upload speeds to be up to 25 times faster than cable, and including the powerful Fios TV One box with voice remote at no extra cost for brand new customers.

Verizon is even adding in a limited-time offer. If you switch to a Fios Gigabit Connection plan, they’ll give you a Samsung Chromebook 4. The offer is good through September 21, and you’ll need to maintain in good standing for 65 days, redeem the offer within a 60-day period after that, then keep the service for at least 180 days thereafter. Not a bad deal if you need better internet and a new laptop, though!