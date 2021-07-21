Samsung Will Let You Trade In Two Phones for Its Next Foldable

Rumor has it that Samsung will announce its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 at its Unpacked event on August 11th. Those who hope to get the phone on launch day can now reserve their model on Samsung’s website, and interestingly, this reservation page lets you choose up to two devices for trade-in.

Samsung loves to push its trade-in program, which grants discounts when you trade in an old phone, tablet, or wearable. But the company usually accepts just one device for trade-in. Perhaps Samsung is accepting up to two devices in an effort to drive more foldable sales, as the company’s foldable phones have continually failed to break into the mainstream market despite dropping to more accessible prices.

While pawning off your old, still-working devices may seem a bit wasteful, it’s probably better than leaving them in a drawer. Devices sent to Samsung for trade-in are either recycled for raw materials or refurbished for resale, depending on their condition, usability, and value.

Samsung will probably announce its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 at the upcoming August 11th Unpacked event, along with the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic, which may be the first wearables to run the new Wear OS. Other products, including the rumored Galaxy Buds 2, could also make an appearance.