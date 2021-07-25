Museum of Pinball to Permanently Close, Auction Off Over 1,100 Games

The Museum of Pinball, located in Banning, California, houses one of the largest collections of Pinball machines under one roof. Unfortunately, this amazing wonderland of games is closing its doors for good and will auction off more than 1,100 pinball machines.

According to Ars Technica, the museum’s lead tech Chuck Casey confirmed the news after failing to secure a new location for the collection and will now be forced to auction off all the machines and games. However, this does mean collectors could potentially own one of its pinball games.

This massive museum opened in January of 2016 but will apparently be replaced by a cannabis farm. During negotiations to relocate the museum to Palm Springs, California, the company ran into several problems it couldn’t overcome.

“All deadlines have passed to relocate, obtain a sponsorship, or sell to one collector. Therefore, all the games will be auctioned in the upcoming months,” according to Casey.

“The official announcement will be forthcoming. You can bid online and/or in person. The primary auction will take place in Banning at the Museum of Pinball. Pins and vids are being sold via auction only. The collection is ‘locked’ for the auction.”

It sounds like the nonprofit had to call it quits due to the cost and time to renovate a new building, storage costs, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Museum of Pinball had a special collection of games unlike any other, but sadly, just like a pinball stopper, the museum is coming to a halt. If you’re unable to take part in the auction, here’s a list of the best pinball machines you can buy.