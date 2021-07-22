Amazon Made an MMO That’s Destroying Graphics Cards

Picture this—you finally get your hands on a $2,500 EVGA RTX 3090 graphics card, pop it into your colorful gaming PC, and fire up the exclusive beta for Amazon’s upcoming New World MMO. Suddenly, you hear a strange thump and your screen goes black. You’re left in silence as the fans on your GPU crawl their way to lifelessness.

That really sucks, dude, but at least you’re not alone! Several gamers report that Amazon’s closed beta for the upcoming (and severely delayed) New World MMO destroyed their EVGA 3090 GPU. Other models of NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards also have trouble running the game, though user feedback and statements from Amazon suggest that New World is only damaging the EVGA variant of RTX 3090 cards.

Not that Amazon is really taking a head-on approach to this problem. The company reiterates in several statements that New World is safe to play, and that 3090 GPUs worked fine during internal testing. Still, Amazon says that it will patch New World to limit the frame rate on the menu screen, giving us a hint at what might be killing EVGA RTX 3090 GPUs and causing other graphics cards to fumble the new game.

It’s possible, though very unlikely, that the New World menu screen’s uncapped frame rate is simply too much for the $2,500 EVGA RTX 3090 to handle. A more believable explanation is that some EVGA RTX 3090 cards contain manufacturing defects, and that these defects come to light under the strain of New World‘s demanding graphics.

If you have an EVGA RTX 3090 GPU and happen to be a part of Amazon’s New World closed beta, you should probably sit on your hands until we know what’s going on (if New World already broke your GPU, get in contact with its manufacturer). Those who are using other graphics cards and find that New World constantly crashes or stutters should adjust their in-game graphics settings.