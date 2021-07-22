LEGO Gets a Jump Start on Halloween with Two Seasonal Sets

I know what you’re going to say—it’s too early for Halloween. Except it’s not. It’s never too early for creepy crawlies and things that go bump in the night. LEGO clearly agrees with this sentiment, which is why it just revealed two scary adorable Halloween sets.

First up is the LEGO Halloween Owl. The 228-piece set features the titular animal, of course, along with two Halloween pumpkins and a variety of lovely Autumn flowers. All of this stands on a light brown display base, with a purple stripe around the side. The bird can rotate and move its wings. The set itself measures 4.5 inches (11cm) tall and will retail for $14.99.

Next up is the LEGO Spider & Haunted House Pack. This set features 132 pieces and offers strings for each of the two elements so that you can hang them around your house as part of your Halloween decor.

The playset includes a Spider with large eyes and poseable legs. It stands over 2 inches (5cm) high once built. Additionally, there’s a spooky miniature haunted house that features a window and cracked brickwork stickers. Though this one isn’t a difficult build (it’s recommended for kids as young as seven), it’s an easy way to help set the mood during trick-or-treat season!

Both sets are marked “Coming Soon on August 1, 2021” on LEGO’s site. We’re unsure whether that means they’ll be available to purchase at that time, or simply be available for pre-order. Either way, though, we’re thrilled by these two seasonal sets and think they make for great additions to the current line of LEGO Halloween sets. We think they’ll be a fun purchase for Halloween enthusiasts, LEGO collectors, and kids alike.