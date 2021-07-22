Here’s How PS5 Owners Can Get Apple TV Plus Free for Six Months

If you’re the proud owner of a PS5, you can get six months of the premium Apple TV Plus streaming service absolutely free. This week Apple and Sony teamed up to offer this promotion to all Playstation 5 owners, making it a win-win. Here’s how to redeem your Apple TV Plus on the PS5.

New and existing Apple TV+ subscribers can activate this free streaming deal by opening the Apple TV Plus app on their PS5. Simply head to the “Media” tab or select “All Apps,” open the app and sign in to your Apple ID (or create one) and you’re all set. It’s that easy. Once the free period ends, you’ll see charges for the usual $4.99 a month rate, which isn’t bad considering all it has to offer.

Apple TV Plus has plenty of great content, from The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston to the hit show Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis. For the record, Ted Lasso season 2 begins on Friday, July 23rd, right in time for this freebie, which is likely no coincidence.

If there’s a different show coming later this year you’re interested in, you don’t have to redeem the free six months right now. While the offer begins today, it lasts for a year, giving you until July 22nd, 2022, to activate the free trial.