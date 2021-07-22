VW Wants to Make More EVs So It’s Killing a Popular Sedan

This week Volkswagen announced that the popular Passat sedan would end production in 2022 as the company shifts to making EVs in the United States. That said, the final 2022 VW Passat will come in a Limited Edition model that pays homage to the plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the car was manufactured.

Production of the Passat began in Chattanooga in 2011 when VW introduced a new model for the North American market. With the Passat going away, the Chattanooga plant will shift its focus to electric vehicles, a move VW is doing stateside and around the globe. The company also plans to make its own processor for electric vehicles and self-driving technology.

While the Passat had a great run, In 2022, Volkswagen will start local production of the ID.4 electric SUV in Tennessee instead of importing the model from Germany. According to CarandDriver, the Tennessee plant will also begin building the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models. Basically, VW wants to put more effort into SUVs, Crossovers, and more importantly, electric vehicles.

The 2022 VW Passat Limited Edition includes unique 15-spoke, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, black mirror caps, plus new limited edition number seat tags. One reads “1 of 1973”—the number of Limited Editions built—and the other says “VW Chattanooga since 2011.” Additionally, VW added aerial maps of the city of Chattanooga to the cupholders. Those who opt for the $31,000 limited edition model will also get heated leather power seats, park assist, and other extra tech features to round out the vehicle.

Fans of the VW Passat have one more year to get it in the United States, but hopefully, it’ll make a return at some point as an EV.