One of the Best Weather Apps Just Got Better

Snarky weather app CARROT Weather just got a big update that makes your weather-fetching experience more enjoyable. Probably. The app now has a fleet of new design features—some of which are customizable—along with new metrics, and reporting options.

Now, users are able to become the weather person out on the street and can now film and share 30-second hyperlocal weather report videos. These citizen weather reports can feature current temperature readings (using the on-screen script provided by CARROT … or not), and possibly even fake tidbits (much like those already in the app that make it so iconic).

Premium CARROT users will now have access to the Smart Layouts feature. This changes the app’s interface depending on the weather or specific time of day, so if it’s snowing or nighttime, the app changes accordingly. Premium users will also have two new layout options to choose from, new section designs (like weather effects, alerts, and forecast styles) incorporated into the app.

Also new to the scene are air quality data, wet-bulb temperature data (aka a human survivability scale), an active alerts list, and a few other minor design and data point options. The designer even threw in new achievements and secret locations for those into the gamified aspect of CARROT Weather.

You can download CARROT Weather on both iOS and Android for free. Options for upgrading to Premium start at $3.99 per year and unlock many of the app’s best features, including some of the newer ones added with this update.