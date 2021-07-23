GM Super Cruise to Offer Next Level Self-Driving Features in 2022

General Motors’ hands-free driving software will see some major improvements in 2022. Not only will Super Cruise find its way to several new vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, but it will gain the ability to tow trailers and overtake slow drivers that are in your way.

Super Cruise was the first hands-free driver assistant system on the market when it launched in 2017. Despite GM’s head start in this area, though, the company failed to add Super Cruise to any cars (aside from the discontinued Cadillac CT6) until very recently.

Now, things are changing faster than auto enthusiasts expected. GM plans to offer Super Cruise in six vehicles in 2022—the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, and GMC Hummer EV, and Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Super Cruise will find its way to a total of 23 vehicles in 2023, according to GM.

The 2022 variant of Super Cruise will also support three new features; full automatic lane changes, towing support, and an upgraded navigation panel that highlights roads with Super Cruise support.

Automatic lane changes allow Super Cruise to pass slower cars without any input from the driver. In previous versions of Super Cruise, drivers had to flip their turn signal to trigger an automatic lane change.

Trailering support allows your vehicle to drive hands-free while towing, although this feature only works if you take the time to tell Super Cruise the size and weight of your trailer. As you might expect, Super Cruise will drive with a bit more caution while towing objects, and for safety reasons, hands-free lane switching is automatically disabled when a trailer is attached to your vehicle.

GM says that these new features will reach any VIP (vehicle intelligent platform) vehicles through an over-the-air update next year. That covers most cars with Super Cruise support, including the Cadillac Escalade, though it does exclude the Chevy Bolt EUV.