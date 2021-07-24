The First ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Trailer Is For Children and Their Parents

Paramount+ might not be worth the price right now, but that could change soon. New seasons of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks are on the way, and now the first trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy just dropped. And as short as the trailer is, it should excite children and parents alike.

We already knew that Prodigy would pull off several firsts. It’s the first Star Trek show aimed at kids, the first one to hit Nickelodeon, and the first to be entirely CGI animated. But one other first stands out as well—it’s the first to star a group of children that managed to abscond with a federation ship.’

The trailer gives us an inkling of the why and how. It looks like the children are in some sort of forced labor situation in a space mine. But let’s come back to that. If you’re a parent and a fan of Star Trek: Voyager, the trailer hits all the right notes. The whole thing starts with a Nickelodeon blimp setting off the combadge noise. Then we get shades of Star Trek music, though sadly not Voyager specific music.

But the whole thing ends on Kathryn Janeway’s voice. That’s right, Janeway is in the series—well, kind of anyway. It’s a Janeway hologram, and she’ll act as a guide and mentor to the children. And along the way, they’ll learn federation ideals. The trailer also looks like something kids will enjoy, with fantastic spectacles and fun-looking characters.

Star Trek: Prodigy will arrive this fall.