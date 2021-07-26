A Surface Duo 2 Leak Suggests it Will Fix The Original’s Biggest Problems

Newly-leaked images of Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo 2, expected to release this September or October, show that the phone may fix its predecessor’s biggest flaws. And we’re not just talking about the camera—this looks like the Surface Duo that Microsoft should’ve shipped last year.

In our review of the original Microsoft Surface Duo, we found that its build quality, camera quality, and specs just didn’t line up with the phone’s innovative (and effective) design. Not only that, but it lacked NFC support, wireless charging, and 5G, which are important for any phone, let alone a $1,400 flagship device.

New images posted to YouTube by Tech Rat (and verified by Windows Central) show that the upcoming Surface Duo 2 may improve in these areas. It features a tri-camera array, likely with telephoto, ultrawide, and standard lenses, plus a slightly-thicker design that should be less prone to breakage.

Microsoft has also relocated the fingerprint reader to the power button, which is where it should have been in the first place. Interestingly, the USB-C port is now centered on the right side of the phone (instead of being offset), a minor detail that suggests engineering improvements.

These engineering improvements will come in handy if rumors of the Surface Duo 2’s internal specs come true. We expect the Surface Duo 2 to run a Snapdragon 888 chip with 5G support and NFC, which is required for hands-free payments with Google Pay, Cash App, and other apps. These are top-of-the-line specs—the only thing that’s missing is wireless charging (which may make a surprise appearance, we don’t know for sure).

We really enjoyed the original Surface Duo’s design, which worked well for multi-tasking, reading and gaming (it also offered better app support than foldable phones). But it was just too fragile and lacked features that are standard in even the cheapest phones. If leaks and rumors about the Surface Duo 2 are true, then it will be one of the coolest phones available when it drops later this year.