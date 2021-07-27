Google TV App Adds Support for Several New Streaming Services

A surprise update to the Google TV Android app adds support for more streaming services, allowing you to see content recommendations from Cartoon Network, PBS, Philo, and more on your mobile device. Rotten Tomatoes scores also arrive on the Google TV app through this update, plus the ability to mark shows as “watched.”

This Google TV app update revolves around what Google calls a new, “cinematic and helpful” experience. The “cinematic” tagline refers to new 16:9 widescreen movie posters that now appear in the Google TV Android app, plus the addition of Rotten Tomatoes scores, which appear under these big digital posters.

Don’t care about movie posters? Well, the Google TV app’s recommendation system is way more robust, thanks to this update. For one, you can finally mark shows as “watched” so they won’t sit on your For You page until the end of time. You’ll also see more rows of recommendations when you fire up the app, including some ultra-specific categories like “sci-fi thrillers.”

Google is also adding support for Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and PBS in the Google TV app. If you subscribe to these services, you can link them to your Google TV app by pressing your account icon and entering the “Manage Services” menu. Interestingly, this update also adds on-demand content from live TV services like YouTube TV, Philo, and fuboTV to your app’s For You page.

Keep in mind that this update only applies to the Google TV for Android app. The update for this app should reach your device within a few days, but you can try to manually trigger it from the Play Store.