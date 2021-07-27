New Leak Suggests Samsung’s Upcoming Foldables Are Water-Resistant

Foldable phones are known for their fragility, but Samsung may add water resistance to its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3. In fact, a new leak from Evan Blass suggests that the phones will feature an IPX8 rating, meaning that they can be fully submerged in water without taking any damage—how is that possible?

If Evan Blass’ leak is accurate, then Samsung must have the best engineers in the world. Foldable displays have a lot of slack to prevent creasing, so it’s very easy for moisture (and small particles) to slip behind their screen. Not only that, but hinge mechanisms can be very fragile and aren’t exactly meant to be submerged.

Few upcoming foldable details. Z Flip3

– 6.7" internal / 1.9" cover displays

– 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie) Z Fold3

– 7.6" internal / 6.2" external displays

– 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)

– 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition) Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt — Evan (@evleaks) July 26, 2021

While it’s very unlikely, it’s possible that Samsung has finally found a way to make a durable, reliable foldable device. That could explain why Samsung isn’t releasing a Note device this year and is instead adding S Pen support and a high-end processor to its foldables.

Also included in Evan Blass’ leak are some display and camera specs. The Z Flip 3 supposedly has a 6.7-inch internal display and a 1.9-inch cover screen for notifications, while the Fold 3 has a 7.6-inch outer screen and a 12.4-inch inner “tablet” display. Camera-wise, both devices have a 12MP main camera and 10MP selfie lens, though the Z Fold has a tri-camera array while the Z Flip has just two outer lenses.

We’ll learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 when they’re formally announced on August 11th. Hopefully Evan Blass’ leak is correct, though an IPX8 water-resistance rating seems a little too good to be true, as it would require a massive leap in engineering. Hey, at least we know the S Pen rumor is true.