ZTE Takes Another Shot at Under-Display Cameras with New Axon 30 5G

ZTE’s first attempt at an under-display smartphone camera was generally well-received, especially among customers who rarely take selfies. So, why not go for round two? ZTE just announced the new Axon 30 5G, a smartphone with well-rounded specs, a sensible price tag, and a second-gen under-display selfie cam.

Naturally, some of the Axon 30 5G’s display specs exist to help the 16MP selfie camera work as good as it possibly can. ZTE says that it reworked the selfie camera module to take in more light, and it’s upgraded the transparent display area above the camera from 200PPI to 400PPI (which should remedy the ugly square that hovered over the Axon 20 5G’s selfie camera).

ZTE is also using a new 7-layer transparency structure in its display, which should allow more light to pass through to the camera. The display itself is a 6.92-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.

An upgraded Snapdragon 870 chipset and minimum 6GB of RAM (up to 12GB) should keep the Axon 30 5G’s 120Hz display from stuttering—a problem we encountered while reviewing the Axon 20 5G. The 4,200mAh battery should last all day with 5G enabled, and 55-watt wired charging (no wireless charging here) ensures that you can quickly fill your phone during the day.

ZTE will launch the Axon 30 5G in China starting August 3rd. It will cost 2,198 Chinese Yen, which is approximately $340 USD. If ZTE can maintain this pricing for a global release, which should come in the next few months, then it may find a very strong foothold in the budget phone market.