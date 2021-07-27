An Android Phone with Magnetic Charging? This One Might Be The First

It’s about time Android smartphones get some magnetic charging love! But which phone will be the first to get the feature? It might be the Realme Flash. The company just teased its sleek new flagship phone, which will debut alongside its MagDart wireless charger.

Wireless magnetic charging was previously limited to Apple’s iPhone 12 series, so it’ll be nice to see Android jump on board and reap the technology’s benefits. Realme’s MagDart chargers will work pretty much the same way the MagSafe chargers do, according to a leaked render from GSMArena.

The article also reveals some specs about the flagship phone, which was also confirmed (albeit with fewer details) by the Realme India Twitter account:

In our quest to be the pioneers of technology, we created #realmeFlash.

It's the world's first Android Phone with Magnetic Wireless Charging!

RT if you can't wait for it. #realmeTechCharging #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/v2qNNsXkaw — realme (@realmeIndia) July 27, 2021

According to the leaks, the Realme Flash will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It also looks to have 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and be running Android 11. The Flash has a curved display, a hole punch cutout in the top left corner, and a triple camera design at the rear.

The leak also shows a boxy (and bulky) accessory attached to the back of the Flash, which is presumably the charger. GSMArena confirmed that the charger can reach speeds exceeding 15W, which will make Realme’s charger the fastest magnetic charging tech in the world at launch.

If all of that turns out to be true, then it’s likely Realme would be using a similar setup to Apple. This would likely mean magnets surrounding the interior charging coil, which would also need to align with the charging coil in the exterior charger. It also implies the possibility of magnetic accessories, a la Apple’s MagSafe cases, wallets, and chargers.

Of course, Realme might be taking an entirely different approach, and both the phone and the wireless charger could look completely different once they’re officially announced. Realme will most likely be releasing more details in the near future, so stay tuned for the latest updates about the phone as they’re announced.