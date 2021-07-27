Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 Is a Massive Gaming Monitor Packed with Next-Gen Tech

How do you follow up an epic behemoth monitor like the Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming monitor? You pack it with next-gen tech found in high-end TVs. The Odyssey Neo G9 takes everything great about the original and amps it up with Mini LED, lighting effects, and a giant $2,500 price.

For the record, at $2,500, the Odyssey Neo G9 is $1,000 more than its predecessors. For your gaming PC-levels of money, you get the same 49-inch sized display with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. And just like before, it comes with HDR, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms pixel response time, adaptive sync, and Variable Rate Refresh (VRR).

So what’s new that justifies the higher price? Well, Mini LEDs for one. Mini LED is a next-gen tech currently found in high-end TVs. Much like OLED, Mini LED can generate truer blacks, thanks to a greater number of dimming zones. But while Mini LED still doesn’t produce quite as deep a black color as OLED, it has an advantage—brightness.

OLED takes a hit in the brightness department, but the Odyssey Neo G9 doesn’t—its screen is rated at 2,000 nits. That’s incredibly bright and double the previous model’s rating. And speaking of more, last year’s model only had 10 local dimming zones; this year steps up to 2048.

It also comes with Quantum HDR, which includes HDR 10+ support, and Freesync and G-Sync capability. You should have plenty of connections, between a single Display Port 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports, along with a headphone jack and two USB 3.0 ports. And the backside retains the ambient lighting from the previous Odyssey G9 while increasing the lighting options.

It’s a lot of gaming monitor, albeit at a high $2,500 price. You can pre-order the Odyssey Neo G9 starting July 29th, 2021, and it will arrive globally on August 9th, 2021.