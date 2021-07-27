Arcade1Up Heads to Springfield With a New ‘The Simpsons’ Arcade

In perhaps what has been the worst kept secret in the history of Arcade1Up, today the company announced its latest arcade cabinet. Sing it with me! Thhhhheee Siiiiiiiimpsoooooons! You can pre-order The Simpsons on August 16th, and it will even come with a second game.

Unfortunately, Arcade1Up won’t confirm the second game until later. But it’s bound to use the trackball this machine features at the center of the controls. We know all about the first game, though, and it’s the classic The Simpsons arcade game from 1991. This machine sports four sets of control so you can play all your favorite characters, Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa.

But if you can’t wrangle three friends to play with, that’s fine. Arcade1Up added a new trick to an old machine—Wi-Fi capability and online play. And that’s not all; beyond the usual artwork modeled after the original machine, matching riser, and lit marquee, this set comes with some extras. It includes a matching stool and a tin wall sign in the box. And the whole thing uses Arcade1Up’s newest machine design, including molded false coin doors.

Arcade1Up isn’t announcing pricing, release date, or what the second game will be yet. But you can sign up at the company’s site to get notified when pre-orders open up.